The official site of Konami reported recently that the Metal Gear Solid series, or rather Metal Gearhas now exceeded i 60 million copies soldthus going to place itself in the Olympus of the great videogame franchises.

The calculation also takes into consideration the very first chapters of the Metal Gear series, which began in 1987 on MSX and NES with the first homonymous Metal Gear, considered the canonical progenitor of the stealth action series. The result of over 60 million copies has been achieved in June 2023, which demonstrates a remarkable continuity in sales.

In particular, there should have been sales for others 700,000 copies compared to the last figure that was known on Metal Gear, dating back to last November and equal to 59.3 million. The strange thing is that no major chapters have been released in recent months, so the sales refer to rather dated titles at this point.