The official site of Konami reported recently that the Metal Gear Solid series, or rather Metal Gearhas now exceeded i 60 million copies soldthus going to place itself in the Olympus of the great videogame franchises.
The calculation also takes into consideration the very first chapters of the Metal Gear series, which began in 1987 on MSX and NES with the first homonymous Metal Gear, considered the canonical progenitor of the stealth action series. The result of over 60 million copies has been achieved in June 2023, which demonstrates a remarkable continuity in sales.
In particular, there should have been sales for others 700,000 copies compared to the last figure that was known on Metal Gear, dating back to last November and equal to 59.3 million. The strange thing is that no major chapters have been released in recent months, so the sales refer to rather dated titles at this point.
Konami is preparing to relaunch the series
Despite this, Metal Gear has evidently sold another 700,000 copies in 7 months, even without new games available, demonstrating how it continues to be an important and popular series even after 8 years since the last canonical chapter, i.e. Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which is the remake of the third chapter, have recently been announced, as well as Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which represents a first large collection of the chapters of the series.
#Metal #Gear #Series #exceeded #million #copies #sold
Leave a Reply