Through the PlayStation Store, all the content of this collection was released. In addition to Metal Gear Solid 1,2 and 3 in its HD version, we will have Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. These latter games originally came to the MSX2 computer system.

Something that is striking is that the collection that was announced at the PlayStation Showcase indicates that it is a Vol. 1. This means that more volumes could come in the future. Considering that there are rumors of a remaster of MGS4, we may already have an idea of ​​what the next installment will have. Maybe it’s another compendium of three games with Guns of the Patriots, Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain.

This collection of Metal Gear Solid It will go on sale during the fall of this year, but does not have an exact date. However, it presents an excellent opportunity for new and old fans alike. Some may learn why this saga is so beloved while the rest relive these captivating adventures. Will they buy it?

What do we know about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake?

According to Konami, this remake will be a very faithful version of the original game that arrived in 2004. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is its official name. In addition, it was announced that it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC when it launches.

Of course it will come with a big graphic change as well as surround sound. All in order for a whole new generation of players to experience this operation. Which gave rise to Big Boss and the rest of the saga as we know it. Do you think it’s like the gems of remakes we’ve had in recent years?

