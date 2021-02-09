More than five years ago Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain went on sale, putting an end to one of the most iconic sagas in the history of video games. Although the closure was not as many fans expected and there has always been the question of whether we will see any other installments in the future, Konami does not seem very much for the work of giving this franchise a new opportunity. However now Metal Gear Solid V receives a surprise update years later. So they have released from AlfaBetaJuega, where they have explained what this patch consists of that has caught everyone on the wrong foot.
Specifically, it is an update of more than 3 GB which has been applied to both Metal Gears Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and also their Definitive Edition. Despite this, there have been no relevant changes or additions of interest. The patch notes only explain that there have been “Modifications in the agreement process”, what we accept without reading every time we start a video game for the first time and we never hear from it again. It is possible that these changes in the agreements have to do with the recent internal restructuring at Konami, which has changed some of the important positions in the company.
Konami announces internal restructuring
However, as we say, Metal Gear Solid V remains the same as it was and you will not find no new content with this update, unless something is included that has not been specified in the patch notes. The only certainty regarding the saga created by Hideo Kojima is that his latest installment, the controversial Metal Gear Survive, dates back to February 2018, so we have not known anything about a franchise that drags millions of followers around the globe for almost three full years.
