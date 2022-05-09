One of the cornerstones of the series Metal Gear Solid by Hideo Kojima is nuclear disarmament, a situation very dear to the Japanese author, marked like all his fellow citizens by the terrible event that occurred in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Although almost eighty years have passed, the wound is still tangible and Metal Gear was instrumental in delivering a message of peace.

All this, however, materializes only with the sixth chapter (if we consider Peace Walker) which provided for the nuclear disarmament initiative but never completed by users, unless specific tricks were used. After so many suspicions and the rumored chapter called Peace, which should have opened once the disarmament was completed, we now know the truth.

The YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming in fact, he revealed how this disarmament is literally impossible to complete since forty warheads are not physically reachable. It becomes clear at this point that even the “secret chapter” does not actually exist, even if some trace was present in some of the title files.

Source: GamesRadar