Although Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain has been out for a few years, it never ceases to amaze the players. Recently through Reddit, a player stumbled upon a series of voice lines that weren’t introduced in the final game.

These lines were of Skull Face, one of the characters in Metal Gear Solid V and main antagonist. These jokes that were not used see a Skull Face wounded by a gunshot, thrown from a great height and hit with sleeping pills, thus indicating the presence of a boss fight with this character.

Not only that, but entering even further into these files the players found lines of dialogue between the character and some NPCs: initially then Venom Snake interacted with the allied soldiers and there are lines in which the sniper Quiet spoke in Navajo.

In the past, players have found references to Skull Face’s cut dialogue lines, but apparently there is still a lot to discover about this game.

