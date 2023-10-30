There are sagas that have changed the world of video games. final fantasy would go on the list, GTA, The Legend of Zelda…but in that (short) shortlist we cannot miss a saga of infiltration and action that redefined interactive leisure and that transcended the medium with its sociological comments on the world we live in: Metal Gear Solid. Now, the saga returns with a compilation volume of its three most influential installments, and it is fair to gloss them. But first, we must reflect a little on the video game as a creative ecosystem.

To build a cultural ecosystem, video game companies should take a step that they are often not willing to take, and that the history of the creator of metal gear —Hideo Kojima (Tokyo, 60 years old)—exemplifies perfectly. It is not necessary to go into many details, but the fact is that, simply, Kojima became more famous than the company that developed metal gear: the Japanese Konami. Many times the public does not know the name of the game directors, but Kojima became a star. It happened with film directors 80 years ago, with comic book creators 60 years ago: at a certain point the creative industries reach the status of artistic industries and the creators evolve, become aware of their importance and suddenly hold a power that puts them in check. to the companies themselves, who do not want to give them the credit they deserve for the simple reason that, if those who really matter turn out to be the creators, they can go to another company.

This, so common in other media (writers can change publishers, musicians change production companies) is not viewed favorably in video games. Partly because of Kojima himself, whose clashes with Konami led to his departure from the company in 2015 (it is assumed that he was fired). Kojima is today a very personal creator, who has followed an unstoppable path of revolution in the medium (Death Stranding) with its own developer. And that is what video game companies fear like garlic vampires, that developers can fly free. The fact is that what follows is as bombastic as it is true: there are few creators on the face of the Earth today as free as Hideo Kojima.

That being said, we can talk about the games themselves. the saga metal gear It was born in 1987 and had several merely functional deliveries for consoles such as MSX2 or Nintendo, but its definitive consolidation would come with its jump to PlayStation. This new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1. (predictably there will be a volume 2) compiles the first three games of that new stage, which represented a radical change in the entire industry. Those that meant a turning point, something never seen before.

From the left, gameplay footage from ‘Metal Gear Solid’ 1, 2 and 3.

Ex-soldier turned caribou herder Solid Snake, his ancestor Big Boss, his twin and nemesis Liquid Snake, his ward Raiden. The geopolitical plots that they star in. The deep reflections on war, conflict, nuclear weapons or war technology. All these elements make up one of the most unequivocally best series in the world of video games, because talking about the saga Metal Gear Solid It is talking about a paradigm shift. Metal Gear Solid (1998) represented, in addition to a mechanical leap (first-person aiming, infiltration phases), a leap in terms of equating the video game with cinema. The narrative framework of the game, with its story, characters, music and setting, was unparalleled for the time. The second installment, Sons of Liberty It was a prophetic wonder. He focused on technology and criticized misinformation, fake news, social networks, echo chambers or “control of the story.” Elements and ideas that no one knew how to read then and that now, when they surround us wherever we look, confirm Kojima as a true visionary (the game, from 2001, even ended with a massive attack in the center of New York).

The third installment, Snake Eater (2004) forgot about the present and took us to the Soviet Union during the Cold War. It wasn’t more interesting, it wasn’t as deep, it didn’t have the two-decade conversation-generating power that its predecessor had, but it was still a better game. Because? In this case, the battle was won by the narrative: the great weapon of the game was its story, with its political clash in the background, its unforgettable characters and, above all, the conflict between our protagonist and his mentor: an inevitable combat because, despite of the feelings that united them, their struggle crystallized the struggle of two geopolitical tectonic plates—Soviet and Western—doomed to confront each other and only one of the two to survive.

If it were necessary to define metal gear In a sensation, that would be that the world order hangs from a pendulum whose vertex is our character. And few games master the management of tension, few games mix action, history and narrative framework with as much strength as this saga. That revolutionary magic is what is now gathered in the compilation. This collection that now hits the market is nothing more (nor less) than an anthology: it does not make additions, it does not provide additional content, it does not remaster the games; it just compiles them. For whoever signs this, it is more than enough. Because great works must be preserved and must be transmitted to new generations. It has happened with all the arts. And it’s good that it happens with the newest of all.

