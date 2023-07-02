The one of Metal Gear Solid is one of the most loved videogame sagas of all time: it is therefore not surprising that Konami is trying to re-propose the most loved chapters on the latest generation devices.

As we already know, several titles in the series will soon make their return: Metal Gear Solid 3 (Delta) and the first three chapters (via a Collection), but if it didn’t end here?

The Twitter user Nitroidsa leading Metal Gear Solid networking expert, did an interesting discovery sifting through the screens of the official site of the saga.

Inspecting this screen, which shows a timeline of the history of the series, we see that some games are apparently not the object of in-depth study: in fact, there is a “hidden” button that will allow access, perhaps in the future, to their dedicated card.

That means it will be announced soon a second edition of the Collectionwith maybe the chapter “Peace Walker” and “The Phantom Pain” also available?

We remind you that Metal Gear Solid is coming back in style and on multiple platforms: ready to relive the epic military deeds that accompanied the past of so many of us? Or to discover this legendary series for the first time?