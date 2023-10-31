Even though there is constant talk of remakes and re-releases, Metal Gear Solid is definitely on the crest of the wave at the end of 2023, thanks to the release of the Master Collection V1 and the new gameplay trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta, the remake of the Snake Eater chapter.

The historic voice actor of Solid Snake, David Hayter, published a post to bring the public’s attention back to the release of the aforementioned Master Collection, but using very specific words in the caption…

“This is just the beginning!”

What do these words mean other than that Hayter knows something more than us mere mortals about Konami’s next projects? Are we really about to witness the rebirth of Metal Gear Solid?

In recent days there has been much talk about the probable announcement of a remastered version of chapter 4, Peace Walker: what if the voice actor was referring to that one?

The suppositions around these cryptic statements are widespread among fans of the series born from the mind of the brilliant developer Hideo Kojima: what if Konami was planning a sixth chapter of the saga?

We remain alert eager to find out as soon as possible what’s cooking around Konami: the fact is that there couldn’t be a better time to get closer (or get closer) to this historic series.