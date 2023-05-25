













Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater will have a remake

Original note: Within the framework of the PlayStation Showcase 2023 a new advance of a game appeared in which at first we saw a series of ants walking towards a boot footprint and suddenly, camouflaged as he usually does, Snake appeared to confirm the rumor of the remake of Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater of konami.

That’s how it is, Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater it will have its respective remake, as mentioned by previous rumors of the series. What is a fact is that it is a reality that the number 3 is not in the name, a detail that immediately attracts attention.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the announcement says that the game is coming to PS5, which leaves it open that Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater it may be cross-platform, either at launch or later as a sort of temporary exclusive.

This is good news for fans of the series, especially those who love MGS and want a remake of games from the backwards PS2 generation that still don’t get that much remaster or remake treatment.

The original collection of Metal Gear Solid games will return

Additional to the announcement of MGS Snake Eater for PS5 was announced Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 which looks like it will feature the first three games of the series. This smells like they are remasters and that they will be optimized to work with the Sony console.

Source: Konami

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this collection will arrive in autumn 2023, so we will have to be patient to re-experience those titles that made an era. Also, let’s not rule out the possibility that this collection could also come out on other platforms.

