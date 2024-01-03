Konami would be working on a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid game, which should be released for PlayStation 5 after the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The Metal Gear Solid series had been absent from the scene for a long time, but Konami recently decided to bring back several of its older franchises, including several new Silent Hill games and remakes, as well as a remake of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater. Konami also released Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 late last year, proving that it is still interested in remastering older titles in the Metal Gear Solid series. While Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be the next big remake (though the release date is still unknown), there are rumors that Konami is working on another title starring Solid Snake.

The Metal Gear Solid remake would still be in early production, Once Metal Gear Solid Delta is released, the Metal Gear Solid remake will be the focus. The remake is said to be in development for PS5 and will not be released for PS4. It's unclear whether it will be exclusive to PS5 only, as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is mentioned as coming to PC and Xbox systems and will not be a PlayStation exclusive. There is no news regarding the studio that is working on the remake nor the expected launch date. Since Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater doesn't have a release date, it may be a while before Konami announces a Metal Gear Solid remake.