According to what has been leaked in the last few hours, it would seem that an announcement regarding the remake of the first historical Metal Gear Solid could be imminent.

This indiscretion started from the Spanish website Areajugoneswhich, however, with regard to leaks of this type has a mixed reputation and therefore not entirely reliable.

In this sense, as far as reliability is concerned, the site in question had revealed in recent months that over the course of The Game Awards 2022 there would have been an announcement related to the aforementioned remake, which however it didn’t happen.

Areajugones however, he returned to the office regarding the remake of Metal Gear Solid revealing that an announcement about it it could arrive between February and March of this year.

At this point we just have to wait for official information about it, given that the Spanish site has already been wrong about the announcement of the remake of the first Metal Gear Solid. That being the case, we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt.

It must also be said that Konami has decided to return to producing video games, given the recent announcement of remake of Silent Hill 2 and all new projects related to the iconic horror franchise. That being the case, the possible existence of a remake of Metal Gear Solid it is no longer simple utopia.