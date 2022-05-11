Reportedly, a remake of the Metal Gear Solid would be in development. Unfortunately, nothing else has emerged besides this. The information comes from a well-known insider and industry leaker, AccountNGT, who was recently asked on Twitter by a follower if a remake of Metal Gear Solid will ever arrive. AccountNGT only responded with “Yup“, but he didn’t say who is making it, funding it or when it might be launched. And he didn’t say if either Hideo Kojimathe creator of the series, is involved in the project.

According to previous rumors, the title should be in development at Bluepoint, a team specializing in remakes and remasters. In this case, it would become a PS5 exclusive, or at least a PS5 exclusive, as the team is owned by Sony. Hideo Kojima might just be a consultant. The famous developer hasn’t mended his relationship with Konami, but he has a great relationship with PlayStation.

Metal Gear Solid debuted in 1998 on PS1. It has sold more than seven million copies, a lot for the time, and has become one of the best PS1 games of all time.

We are in the world of rumors, so the news must be taken with due caution. The source in question is reliable, but as always we will have to wait for any official announcements before confirming the remake of Metal Gear Solid.

Source: Comicbook.