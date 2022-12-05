Metal Gear Solid Remake it could be reality. At least this is the information that the portal has received Arejugones from anonymous sources, who say that this project has been brewing for years exclusively for PS5.

Naturally, it is not possible to confirm this information at the moment, although from the rumors that have emerged this Metal Gear Solid would be an exclusive PlayStation 5 and the official announcement of the game will take place very soon, probably on the occasion of the The Game Awards.

Furthermore, it is not clear whether the game will be released in 2023 or 2024, as the leak only indicates that the project is real and that we won’t have to wait long to actually see it in motion.

Metal Gear Solid Remake would be an exclusive game for current-gen Sony consoles, although at the moment there are no details on the studio that is working on it or on the release date.

Considering that The Game Awards 2022 night is relatively close – ie the night between 8 and 9 December next, at 1.30 am Italian time – we will know more shortly.

Recall that it is not the first time that rumors about a makeover of MG extension: months ago they started chasing each other rumors about a new one Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater edited by Virtuous, a project never officially confirmed by Konami.