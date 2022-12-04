The question resurfaces Metal Gear Solid Remake for PS5which according to the Spanish site AreaJugones would exist and should be announced shortlythrough a confirmation from an unspecified source with whom he communicated directly.

The site cites some “information received” from an “anonymous source”, which would have confirmed the existence of Metal Gear Solid Remake, which has been in the works on PS5 for years and should be presented soon.

Metal Gear Solid, a screenshot of the original

Obviously, the matter is not verifiable at the moment and the reliability of the source is uncertain, therefore the thing is completely part of the rumors all to be confirmed.

AreaJugonesto give credibility to the matter, reported that in the past he had successfully anticipated the new colors of the DualSense and some PlayStation Plus titles, but since these are not the same sources, this does not prove much.

However, it is not the first time that the game in question has been talked about, given that the remake of Metal Gear Solid has been part of the rumors for years. Recently, it has resurfaced as a possible work of the Virtuos team, although this remains extremely dubious. The remake would reportedly be aPS5 exclusivetherefore it would not be expected even on PS4, pending further information.

Considering the recent presentation on the Silent Hill 2 remake and the various projects related to the series by Konami, we are now more inclined to believe in a possible return of Metal Gear Solid as well, but at the moment the evidence is not yet very convincing. Moreover, a certain confusion is being created among the rumors: the latter seems to refer to the remake of the first chapter, while recently there was talk of a possible remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, which would also be joined by the remastered versions of the first three chapters.