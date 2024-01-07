A remake of the original Metal Gear Solid game is reportedly still in development at Konami.

According to the Spanish website Areajugones – which previously, and correctly, leaked God of War Regnarök's DLC existence ahead of a formal announcement – ​​”Konami is still working on a remake of the first installment, although right now Metal Gear Solid Delta is a priority in the studio.”

The complete story of Metal Gear.

The website reports that the rumor comes from “multiple sources” and suggests that it will only be playable on PS5, not PS4. Similarly, there's been no mention of a PC or Xbox release, either, but as this is now but a rumor, all of this remains very much speculation. Given Metal Gear Solid Delta is coming to multiple platforms, though, it stands to reason that the Metal Gear Solid Remake will, too. But all we can do is wait for official confirmation.

Interestingly, the sources say that the game has been in development for several years – by what studio, we don't yet know – but as Konami is focused on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, we probably shouldn't expect the remake of the original Metal Gear Solid game this calendar game – but as ever, take that with a pinch of salt for now.

ICYMI, it looks like both Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2 Remake could be released this year.