This year konami has given something to talk about due to the return of the franchise Silent Hill, same that is preparing several games on the shoulder, as well as some unique interactive questions. And now, clues are emerging that could indicate the return of one more saga of the Japanese company, this time we would be talking about the established Metal Gear Solid.

As commented in the middle of Gematsuthe last number of Famitsu features a segment where game developers share their ambitions to 2023, this is to cause a release window for some of their upcoming games. That’s where the former producer of several games of MGS, Noriaki Okamura, has said that the keyword is “highly anticipated”.

okamura He also said he was aware of the studio’s ambitions for the year:

Apart from the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year, 2023 will be a year of many announcements! Pay attention!

Added to this is the expression that there will be many announcements, so fans can expect previews of some already announced games such as the game itself. Super Bomberman R2, which has not had many updates. In addition, more data should be released from the numerous projects of silent hill where the remake and also original things are included.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: This hint may sound a bit ambiguous, but the hope of having something new related to Metal Gear Solid is latent, just keep in mind that Kojima is no longer willing to collaborate with the brand he created.