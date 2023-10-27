













Although it is a somewhat long conversation, we assure you that it is worth listening to. Several of the points that this 2001 video game said resonate quite a bit with the reality we are living in.. Is Hideo Kojima a witch? Have AIs controlled us for years?

The things Metal Gear Solid 2 got right

In one part of this conversation Metal Gear Solid 2 We talk about the flow of information. Particularly that In the digital world, content without substance proliferates, but it is preserved on the Internet so that everyone can see it. There is no one to filter it or eliminate what is unnecessary.

This is nothing far from the reality in which we find ourselves. A simple trip through the Internet is enough to find news about celebrity scandals, the latest purchase of a socialite, the birthday party of a singer. Not to mention the fake news that many take as truth without doing a little research. Everything cluttering the networks.

Source: CNN

The objective of AI in Metal Gear Solid 2 is to provide context for the information. In addition to filtering what is there to prevent humanity from stopping its evolution. Especially since all this content creates different truths specific to certain groups.

This is also quite clear in our times. We usually tend to support and share news or information that is in accordance with what we want to believe. If we like a film, we support the critics who rate it positively and consider those who do not favor it as wrong.

In a world full of different truths, who has the absolute one? This is something that Metal Gear Solid 2 I have been predicting for 20 years. Now it is quite difficult to find authentic sources. Furthermore, even if we find them, they are never safe from distortion to accommodate the beliefs of certain groups.

The information is already arranged so as not to offend any sensitivity

Another point that touches Metal Gear Solid 2 It’s that we have a rhetoric to avoid conflict and protect others from harm. Which makes the different half-truths proliferate, but hiding behind political correctness and the value system of society.

Today it becomes very difficult to share information without offending absolutely anyone. Regardless of whether the only thing shared is verifiable data. You can’t say a console outsold the competition because people accuse you of being a blind fan. Again showing that humans accommodate their truths at their convenience.

Source: The Economist

‘This causes everyone to segregate themselves into their small communities in fear of a larger forum.‘ mentions the AI ​​in Metal Gear Solid 2. People tend to hang out with those who think the same as them and removing them from their network of thought is almost impossible. This is why we see groups like anti-vaccines and those who believe that the Earth is not round. ‘They filter the truths that suit them into the septic tank that is society in general.’

Even so, society seeks to respect all opinions, regardless of whether they are wrong. All in order not to offend anyone. ‘The different truths do not clash or combine. No opinion is invalidated, but no one is right.’.

Metal Gear Solid 2 mentions that individuals have more power thanks to the digital age. This is correct as now anyone can pick up a camera or a microphone to begin spreading their truths with anyone willing to listen. In general there is no risk in them, but sometimes it can cause problems.

This is notable with the proliferation of influencers. Individuals whose opinions are taken very seriously by their followers and who precisely influence their decisions. Living examples that certain truths attract certain groups.

Source: Integra

But what happens when one of these individuals share wrong opinions? ‘‘A lot of power for an immature species’ it is said in Metal Gear Solid 2. How many people did not begin to believe in the supposed chips of the COVID-19 vaccines? How many decided not to get vaccinated due to the adverse effects they saw on the internet? All while millions of people died from this disease.

Not to mention that the individual can buy and change his opinion at his convenience. If they are paid millions, they will make sure to let the masses know that a certain truth is the most convenient. You already have to be very careful when deciding who to trust and what to believe.

Was Kojima a visionary or was it just a coincidence?

Revisit this conversation Metal Gear Solid 2 makes us wonder if Hideo Kojima had a glass sphere. Many of the points he touched on in 2001 have become the norm in 2023. When the digital age is much more advanced and more and more AIs are appearing with different degrees of complexity.

Source: Hideo Kojima

For 22 years we have been warned about the dangers of the digital age and now many of them are a reality. Which makes us wonder if the AIs in the game were right and greater control is necessary. But if there is more control, where is our freedom? Or have we not been free for a long time? This conversation definitely gives you a lot to think about.

