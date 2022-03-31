A few hours ago a teaser site for the 35th anniversary of the Metal Gear series. Before feeding false hopes on a possible remake, remaster or a new Metal Gear Solid, let’s say right away that it is probably one of the many hoaxes from April Fool which we will see in the next few hours.

The site, reachable at this addressat the moment it only shows a redesigned version of the iconic exclamation point of the Metal Gear series, with the Konami logo at the top left and a series of links at the bottom that refer to various official pages of the Japanese company.

So far everything would seem in order, were it not for the fact that no communication has arrived in part from Konami on social media or other official channels. Furthermore, the data relating to the domain do not coincide with those of others registered in the past by the Japanese company. Never say never, but if we also add the fact that in Japan it is already the 1st of April it is quite obvious at this point that it is a joke of a joker against the fans of the series.

Having said that, possible Metal Gear Solid-themed news in the course of 2022 cannot be excluded. This year Metal Gear actually turns 35 (the first chapter was released on 13 July 1987 in Japan) and therefore maybe Konami for the occasion has in Serbian some surprise for fans of the timeless series created by Hideo Kojima.