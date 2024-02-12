Metal Gear Solid Mobile is finally playable again. Some programmers have managed to dump game files from a Motorola V3Mmaking it again accessible to all via emulation.
Developed by Ideaworks 3D, Metal Gear Solid Mobile was launched in 2008 for Qualcomm's BREW platform. If you've never heard of it, it's because it was already playable on very few phones at the time, including Nokia's N-Gage.
Set between Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, it sees Solid Snake engaged in the usual battle against the Metal Gear. It wasn't a great title, but it was still a shame that it had become completely inaccessible.
A little-known title
Metal Gear Solid Mobile has been uploaded toInternet Archive and is playable with the Melange emulator on Android systems. We don't provide you with links because it's under copyright, but considering that it has been practically abandoned by the rights holders, don't feel too guilty if you want to play it through a roundabout way.
That said, don't expect much: the story isn't that great and the control system is terrible. The importance of being a 3D Metal Gear for mobile systems remains.
