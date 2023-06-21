KONAMI has unveiled the release date and important news for the collection METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1. The title will be available worldwide starting from starting October 24th on the previously confirmed PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCit will also be available from the same day on Nintendo Switch.

But that’s not the only news. The software house has in fact revealed all the contents that will be available in the collection, and among them there will also be digital books, videos and much more. Here is the complete list of contents that we will find inside:

Video games

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

(Including VR Missions/Special Missions) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

(HD Collection version) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

(HD Collection version) Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

(NES/FC version) Snake’s Revenge

Video

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel

Digital book

Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Master Book

Soundtrack

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack

It is a series of content that will definitely appeal to all fans of the franchise. We leave you now with a new trailer for the collection, wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: KONAMI