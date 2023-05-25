Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 was announced yesterday in the Sony PlayStation Showcase 2023: The selection of games that includes the origins of stealth action returns in full force in the most updated modern consoles ever. Infiltrate enemy strongholds Scattered across the planet, complete missions in stealth mode and have a cinematic experience in the world of Metal Gear.

There Collection is dedicated to all veterans who have already faced the missions in the past, but also to recruits that for the first time I want to try my hand at a series of games that has undoubtedly revealed a genre being, in many cases, the source of inspiration for other projects.

Inside the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 you will find:

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (also includes VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Version)

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is designed to offer the classic gaming experience of the past, in some cases going to improve the visual aspect and undoubtedly the loading of the case which on the new generation consoles will be almost instantaneous. Dubbing and any subtitles will be available in each country via digital download.