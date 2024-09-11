Konami revived the first three classics of Metal Gear Solid in a package called Master Collection Vol 1. The thing is, not much was said about an impending sequel that could compile other games in the series.

During a podcast dedicated to Metal Gear Solid, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura said that volume 2 of this collection is already in its respective creation process, the issue is that there is no confirmed date for its release and there are enough arguments to point out that it is not about porting the games just like that.

It turns out that at least the first three games in the series received some kind of treatment in the form of HD ports. At least MGS2 and MGS3 did, and the first one, well, just a few tweaks that rejuvenated it at least a little. What is a fact is that the success of this collection is prompting a second volume.

What we could imagine is that Peace Walker and Guns of the Patriots would be the next games to make the jump to the second volume, taking into account that the 2 parts of MGSV are already in the current generation of consoles and there would be no point in giving them a touch-up.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection 2, the games that should come

The first collection of games Metal Gear Solid for the current generation of consoles brought us the first games in the series in high definition and with enough quality of life tweaks to delight fans.

The question here is what games will be included in Master Collection 2? As we mentioned and for the sake of ease, we can imagine that Peace Walker and also Guns of the Patriots will be the chosen titles, but we still don’t know exactly what will happen.

