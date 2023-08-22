













It was also revealed that the ports of MGS2 and MGS3 are based on the HD versions released in 2012. While the version of MGS1 is a port of the original PlayStation version. Notably Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 it will be able to run at 1080p and 60 FPS on other platforms outside of Switch.

Another revelation is that the collection includes a few extras. Fans of the NES classics will be glad they were included as well. As well as the VR Mission and Metal Gear Solid Integral. As if that were not enough, the soundtracks of the three games are included.

Although some people are a bit disappointed with the resolution, the previews so far are very positive. In fact they compared Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 with the recent Cowabunga Collection of the Ninja Turtlessaying that it is full of care and nostalgia. So it seems that it will be a compilation that collectors of this saga will not want to miss.

What is Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1?

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is a collection announced by Konami a few months ago. This will include the first three installments of the Solid Snake saga, as well as the games that started the franchise in their NES versions. All so that a new generation can meet them.

Source: Konami

The fact that it’s called Vol. 1 suggests that we might receive a second volume at some point in the future. According to rumors, this could include MGS4 and the two games that make up MGS5, as well as Peace Walker. Although for now there is nothing confirmed. Would you like it to be reality?

