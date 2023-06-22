One of Konami’s most welcome announcements in recent times is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1a collection of five games in the saga, which will arrive on Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and of course pc. As for this latest version, however, there is a problem: will not officially support keyboard and mouse.

Based on what was shared by DSOGaming, Konami opened and soon after closed a official Steam page of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 where the following message was present: “Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 requires a controller to play. Playing with keyboard and mouse is not supported”.

But we have to do some considerations. Considering that the Steam page is no longer available, it is always possible that this message is an error. If it isn’t, it’s possible that the sentence is imprecise and that only some games don’t support keyboard and mouse. After all, the original versions of Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 do support such input systems.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1

Finally, assuming that Konami has imposed the use of controllers in these remasters, it is possible that some will soon arrive mod which allow you to use the mouse and keyboard without any problems. Provided that these remasters are easy to “mod”, of course.

There is nothing left but wait for and find out more details about it. We remind you that the game will be available from October 24, 2023. Here is also the price, content and pre-order bonus of the collection.