













Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will have the resolution locked even on PC | TierraGamer









Metal Gear Solid 1 It will have a resolution of 1920×1080 and will run at 30 fps on all consoles and PC. As for the Nintendo Switch, it will drop to 1280×720 but will maintain the same frames per second. It should be noted that this is the maximum and cannot be increased further.

For its part, MGS 2 and 3 They will be presented in 1920×1080 but will be capable of reaching 60 fps on almost all systems. Again, the Switch will have different resolutions in TV and portable mode, but on that console they will always be at 30 fps. It is also indicated that these versions of the games are the same as those of the 2011 HD Collection. They were simply rescaled to reach this new resolution.

We recommend you: Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater will have a remake

User complaints about Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 They focus on the age of these games. Many say they are disappointed because they are iconic titles and it seems that not much work was done to give them better options. They especially criticize that the frames are blocked on PC, where there should be many more options.

What do we know about Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1?

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 It is a collection created to celebrate the history of the franchise. As such it contains Metal Gear 1 and 2, which started the saga back in the years of the Nintendo Entertainment System. In addition to three of the titles in the saga Solid.

Source: Konami

MGS 1, 2 and 3 will also be part of this collection that will go on sale next October 24. The fact that it has ‘Vol.1’ in the name seems an indicator that there will be at least one more. That could include MGS 4, 5, and even Peace Walker. We will have to wait for Konami to give us more details. Will they buy it or have they already been discouraged by the resolution?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 29 times, 9 visits today)