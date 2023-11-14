A new update has been released for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. Let’s talk about theupdate 1.300 which is available for all versions of the game. More specifically, the fixes are aimed at Metal Gear Solid 1, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Snake’s Revenge, and Metal Gear Solid 3, which get individual patches.

The corrections however, they are truly minimal, as the official patch note for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 simply reports that “some minor problems” have been corrected and that the update has updated the video game’s online manual.

Konami adds that it will “continue to provide regular updates on future improvements and fixes as new details are finalized.” Clearly Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 still needs to fix various issues, but for now we’ll have to wait.