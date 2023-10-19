A first, long video of Metal Gear Solidtaken from the version published in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1in which viewers noticed a not-so-dramatic, but still annoying problem: the pause videosone of the new features, takes about 10 seconds to activate.
The video is as follows:
The revealing video
The indicated moment is right at the beginning of the video, in the submarine scene. YouTuber Irriducibile 86ss presses the pause button, the sound of which can be heard, then the command is executed with ten seconds latemaking the menu appear.
It should be underlined that the problem seems to manifest itself only in film sequences, hopefully only at the beginning of the game, while opening the codec menu is an instantaneous operation.
Studying the video, viewers also noticed other problems, such as inexplicable freezes in the game (7:04 minute), and the fact that it is such a direct conversion of the original that it looks disfigured with the emulated versions.
What to say? We hope that all questions will be answered positively with the launch of the final version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, which will take place on October 24, 2023.
The contents of the collection are as follows:
Games included
- Metal Gear
- Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
- Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)
- Metal Gear (NES/FC version)
- Snake’s Revenge
Regional versions of the titles are available as additional downloads.
Video
- Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel
Digital edition books
- Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book
- Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Master Book
