The video is as follows:

A first, long video of Metal Gear Solid taken from the version published in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 in which viewers noticed a not-so-dramatic, but still annoying problem: the pause videos one of the new features, takes about 10 seconds to activate.

The revealing video

The indicated moment is right at the beginning of the video, in the submarine scene. YouTuber Irriducibile 86ss presses the pause button, the sound of which can be heard, then the command is executed with ten seconds latemaking the menu appear.

It should be underlined that the problem seems to manifest itself only in film sequences, hopefully only at the beginning of the game, while opening the codec menu is an instantaneous operation.

Studying the video, viewers also noticed other problems, such as inexplicable freezes in the game (7:04 minute), and the fact that it is such a direct conversion of the original that it looks disfigured with the emulated versions.

Is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 a must have or avoid?

What to say? We hope that all questions will be answered positively with the launch of the final version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, which will take place on October 24, 2023.

The contents of the collection are as follows:

Games included

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear (NES/FC version)

Snake’s Revenge

Regional versions of the titles are available as additional downloads.

Video

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel

Digital edition books