IGN USA’s YouTube channel posted some gameplay videos of the version Nintendo Switch from the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1which offer us an idea of ​​​​how Hideo Kojima’s stealth series games will present on the portable console of the great N.

Specifically, below you can admire 18 minutes of gameplay taken from Metal Gear Solid, 4 minutes from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of the Liberty and 17 minutes from Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

As we can see, the collection offers high definition remastered conversions of the first chapters of the series. We will therefore not find any novelty on the gameplay side or graphic grafts to modernize the games compared to the originals or the remasters made by Bluepoint Games in 2011 (MGS 2 and 3). For example, Metal Gear Solid is presented again with the 4:3 format, with colored bands on the sides of the screen. On the other hand, extras abound, such as soundtracks and digital encyclopedias that will delight the most ardent fans.