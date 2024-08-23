If you are a fan of stealth games, today’s offer could be just what you need: today Amazon Italy is offering Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 at an all-time low with an excellent 20% discountallowing you to save 20 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is available in its Nintendo Switch version on offer on Amazon for only 39.99 eurosagainst the 59.99 euro recommended price. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
All the details of the Collection
The Master Collection includes the first Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (which includes both the VR Missions that the Special Missions), Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty And Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eaterthus guaranteeing you hundreds of hours of longevity within a single package, remastered in high definition.
The title includes within it two digital graphic novelscreated by the famous illustrator Ashley Wood. For further details regarding the collector, we refer you to our review.
#Metal #Gear #Solid #Master #Collection #Vol #Soars #AllTime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply