Konami has published a table, which can be found on its official website, which shows in detail and very clearly resolution And framerate of the games included in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on the different platforms.
As widely announced in the days following the announcement, no platform will be able to enjoy Metal Gear Solid in 4Kwith the Nintendo Switch version having the framerate locked to 30fps, despite the age of the three games and despite Metal Gear Solid 2 running at 60fps on PS2.
The different outputs
Metal Gear Solid
- PS5 – 1920×1080 at 30fps
- PS4 (including Pro) – 1920×1080 at 30fps
- Xbox Series X/S – 1920×1080 at 30fps
- Nintendo Switch (handheld mode) – 1280×720 at 30fps
- Nintendo Switch (TV mode) – 1920×1080 at 30fps
- Steam – 1920×1080 at 30fps
Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- PS5 – 1920×1080 at 60fps
- PS4 (including Pro) – 1920×1080 at 60fps
- Xbox Series X/S – 1920×1080 at 60fps
- Nintendo Switch (handheld mode) – 1280×720 at 30fps
- Nintendo Switch (TV mode) – 1920×1080 at 30fps
- Steam – 1920×1080 at 60fps
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- PS5 – 1920×1080 at 60fps
- PS4 (including Pro) – 1920×1080 at 60fps
- Xbox Series X/S – 1920×1080 at 60fps
- Nintendo Switch (handheld mode) – 1280×720 at 30fps
- Nintendo Switch (TV mode) – 1920×1080 at 30fps
- Steam – 1920×1080 at 60fps
We’ll see what the final result will be, even if many are already pointing out how the versions emulate of the three Metal Gear Solids are able to run in 4K, with various post processing effects applied which will be absent from the versions of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1.
