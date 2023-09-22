Konami has published a table, which can be found on its official website, which shows in detail and very clearly resolution And framerate of the games included in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on the different platforms.

As widely announced in the days following the announcement, no platform will be able to enjoy Metal Gear Solid in 4Kwith the Nintendo Switch version having the framerate locked to 30fps, despite the age of the three games and despite Metal Gear Solid 2 running at 60fps on PS2.