KONAMI has made the technical specifications official for METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1the first volume of the collection that will bring the signed classics to modern platforms Hideo Kojimafrom the first METAL GEAR SOLID For PlayStation to – presumably, with the second volume – the fifth chapter released on the last generation of consoles, with the inclusion of the two inaugural titles released on MSX as an extra.

So let’s find out what the resolution and frame rate will be for this first volume of the anthology, coming soon PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

From the table we include above we can see that the first Metal Gear Solid will run at the resolution of 1920 x 1080p on all platformswith the exception of Nintendo Switch portable modewhere it will film at 1280 x 720p. The frame rate for all versions will be 30fps.

As regards Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty And Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eaterthe resolution will have the same specifications as the first, but the frame rate will be 60fps on all platforms except Nintendo Switchwhere the two games will run at 30fps both in portable mode and with the console connected to the television.

KONAMI, however, is keen to specify that the FPS indicated are variable based on some factors such as a large amount of effects during games and cutscenes. In these cases, frame rate drops may occur.

We remind you that METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 is scheduled for next year October 24.

Source: KONAMI