Today Konami has unveiled all the details on the contents of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 and has started pre-orders at various digital stores, thus also providing information relating to the price of this unmissable collection for fans of Hideo Kojima’s work.

After the trailer shown during the Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will arrive on October 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in digital and physical format at the price of 59.99 euros. The PC version will only be available digitally on Steam, at the same price.

Not only that, if you want it will be possible buy individually Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in digital version at the price of 19.99 euros each.

Let’s see i games and extras included in the collection:

Games

Metal Gear Solid (Includes VR Missions / Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection Version)

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Video

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel – A fully voiced digital comic retracing the events of Metal Gear Solid with beautifully animated vignettes.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel – The sequel to the Metal Gear Solid graphic novel, narrating the events of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

Digital Book

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Screenplay

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Encyclopedia

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital script

Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Encyclopedia

Metal Gear Solid 3: Digital script

Metal Gear Solid 3: Digital Encyclopedia

Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Digital Screenplay

Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Digital Encyclopedia

Soundtracks

Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack – Includes a selection of background music and vocal tracks played during Snake’s missions, for a total of 20 pieces of content. All songs can be listened to in the player included in the game.

In addition, all those who purchase Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 before release will also receive three exclusive digital songs from the soundtrack rearranged as booking bonus:

The Best is Yet to Come

Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday

Snake Eater

What do you think, are you interested in this collection? And if so, on which platform will you play or replay the Metal Gear Solid series?