Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has received votes substantially positive on the part of international presswho seems to have appreciated the value of the very lazy collection packaged by Konami.
- God is a Geek – 9.5
- Finger Guns – 9
- WellPlayed – 8.5
- Shacknews – 8
- Push Square – 8
- PlayStation LifeStyle – 8
- GameSpot – 8
- TRG – 8
- Cultured Vultures – 7.5
- Noisy Pixels – 7.5
- Multiplayer.it – 7
- Stevivor – 5
In our review of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 we recognized the value of the original works and the completeness of the package, while at the same time underlining the very little commitment made by Konami in terms of conversion.
The reasons for the votes
The most enthusiastic evaluation of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, that of God is a Geek, is based on the value of the games still today and the quantity of contents, in particular the master books, citing among the negative aspects only the fact that the games are handled as separate entities and some dialogue appears dated.
The most critical evaluation, Stevivor’s 5/10, seems to judge only the collection and not its contents, saying that such an operation had no reason to exist, or in any case should have been done differently.
