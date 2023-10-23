Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has received votes substantially positive on the part of international presswho seems to have appreciated the value of the very lazy collection packaged by Konami.

God is a Geek – 9.5

Finger Guns – 9

WellPlayed – 8.5

Shacknews – 8

Push Square – 8

PlayStation LifeStyle – 8

GameSpot – 8

TRG – 8

Cultured Vultures – 7.5

Noisy Pixels – 7.5

Multiplayer.it – ​​7

Stevivor – 5

In our review of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 we recognized the value of the original works and the completeness of the package, while at the same time underlining the very little commitment made by Konami in terms of conversion.