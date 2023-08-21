In the collection Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 a was entered I notify which warns of the presence of inappropriate content , according to today’s sensitivity, as well as the fact that the author’s original vision has not been modified. In short, Konami wanted to clarify that nothing has been touched compared to the original editions, at least from the content point of view.

Nothing has changed in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1

When starting Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 the classic appears disclaimer which warns that the contents have not been changed and that some scenes could have a different impact than they had twenty-five years ago.

“This game contains expressions and themes that could be considered obsolete. However, these elements have been included without modification to preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the author’s original vision.” Note that the notice never mentions Hideo Kojimawhose name remains implied however, also considering that it has not been removed from the games.

The notice doesn’t explain which scenes might be considered outdated and unfit for modern sensibilities, but how can one forget about Snake’s jokes to women in Metal Gear Solid? Cigarettes are also smoked, particularly in titles released on MSX2, where they have the function of calming Snake’s nermi and therefore function as a beneficial object. Or perhaps the reference is to 720p?

For the rest, we remind you that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will be released on October 24, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC. It will include all three Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear 1 and 2 for MSX2 and Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge for NES.