KONAMI announced that METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 will also be released on Playstation 4. This edition will be available digitally onlybut unlike the other platforms, a release date has not yet been defined.

Waiting for more information on the edition Playstation 4 I remind you that METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 it will be available worldwide from the next October 24th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu