Konami has officially confirmed that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes not only the first three Metal Gear Solids, but also Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. The confirmation comes, for example, from the PlayStation Store.

In translation, the page of the Playstation store USA of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 reads: “The origin of stealth action returns. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 brings together the beginning of the Metal Gear gaming experience in one package. Infiltrate in enemy strongholds around the world, complete missions stealthily and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the Metal Gear series.

“Volume 1 contains the original titles and the beginning of the Metal Gear series:”

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection Version)

“This collection includes the classic versions of the games, complete with minimal changes to the copyrighted content. Regional versions of titles are available as additional downloads.”

The official image of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

We also recall that Konami has also announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the third chapter.