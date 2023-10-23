Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1: here are the launch problems confirmed by Konami

Konami has revealed a list of problems that will be present at the launch of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and which will be resolved with post-launch patches.
Let’s start with the bonus videos of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge for NES, which present synchronization problems between subtitles and audio. This problem will be resolved with an update, which will also introduce various additional video options, such as a CRT filter and the ability to change the aspect ratio.
Moving on to MSX2 versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2a future patch will give players the ability to switch between windowed and full-screen modes from the main menu options.
Metal Gear Solid 1, 2 and 3 issues
A series of bug fixes are also planned for the Metal Gear Solid trilogy. In particular, Konami warns that in Metal Gear Solid 2 Players may notice slowdowns in certain cutscenes. Another problem concerns some visual effects that are shown on the screen with a slight delay. On PC you will also be offered the option to switch from windowed to full screen mode.
Moving on to Metal Gear Solid 3, there are typos for the English, French, Italian, German and Spanish subtitles. The start times of a scene and background music in a given cutscene are also slightly different than in the original game. A patch is planned to fix these flaws, along with the ability to switch between windowed and full-screen modes on PC.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series October 24 at the price of 59.99 euros. If you haven’t read it yet, here is our review of the collection, where, despite the presence of milestones from the stealth genre and video games, we were not fully satisfied with the operation made by Konami.
