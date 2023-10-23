Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1: here are the launch problems confirmed by Konami

Through a note sent to the IGN editorial team, Konami confirmed a number of problems which will affect the launch Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 and which will be corrected with the patches scheduled after launch.

Let’s start with the bonus videos of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge for NES, which present synchronization problems between subtitles and audio. This problem will be resolved with an update, which will also introduce various additional video options, such as a CRT filter and the ability to change the aspect ratio.

Moving on to MSX2 versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2a future patch will give players the ability to switch between windowed and full-screen modes from the main menu options.