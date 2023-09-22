Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will combine the first chapters of the famous stealth action saga produced by Konami within a single collection. Fans will therefore be able to enjoy the original chapter of the series, Metal Gearas well as Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty And Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Each title will be present in its original unmodified version, except for some details relating to Copyright.

The gamers who will buy Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 they will also have access to some bonus content including digital books, each for each title, in which the main story and the stories of the various characters are told in detail. In addition to this, it will be possible to take advantage of the digital soundtrack and the two Metal Gear Solid graphic novels.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will come up PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC And Nintendo Switch starting next October 24th. The collection will be sold for €59.99, but the various games contained within it can be purchased for €19.99 each. Are you ready to relive the incredible adventures that only the saga of Metal Gear Solid can you offer?