There is great anticipation for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater after last month’s Xbox Games Showcase, where we saw Naked Snake in great form. In the meantime, you can discover or rediscover Hideo Kojima and Konami’s stealth series by taking advantage of the inviting offer on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for PS5 proposed by Amazon for Prime Day, which is now available 33% off compared to the recommended price. If you want to take advantage of it, you just need to reach this addressor click in the box below.

The recommended price is 59.99 euros, while the current offer price is 39.99 euros. It’s not the lowest price ever recorded on the platform, but the difference is just a couple of euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, so you can take advantage of the Prime subscription for one-day delivery.