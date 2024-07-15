There is great anticipation for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater after last month’s Xbox Games Showcase, where we saw Naked Snake in great form. In the meantime, you can discover or rediscover Hideo Kojima and Konami’s stealth series by taking advantage of the inviting offer on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for PS5 proposed by Amazon for Prime Day, which is now available 33% off compared to the recommended price. If you want to take advantage of it, you just need to reach this addressor click in the box below.
The recommended price is 59.99 euros, while the current offer price is 39.99 euros. It’s not the lowest price ever recorded on the platform, but the difference is just a couple of euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, so you can take advantage of the Prime subscription for one-day delivery.
A collection of milestones of the stealth genre
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is a collection which includes the first games of this famous stealth franchise, namely Metal Gear 1 & 2, the first three Metal Gear Solid and various extra contents, such as soundtracks, scripts and digital encyclopedias of the games in the series.
In short, this is a collection that will surely appeal to long-time fans of the series who can’t wait to play Solid Snake again, but it could also attract new users who have only heard of the famous Hideo Kojima saga but have never had the chance to play it. If you want to know more, here’s our review.
