METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 it will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and a video published during the Nintendo Direct shows us the quality of this version with a nostalgic flavor, which takes us back in time, to when pixels and cubes were much more visible but the imagination was replaced.

Relive the adventure of Solid Snake, Raiden and Big Boss in the portable version, with the possibility of playing anywhere, any initial chapter of the saga, it is a convenience that many have dreamed of in the most forbidden moments of solitude. The next 24th of October it will be time to leave for this incredible mission by Konami.