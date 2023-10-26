Bad surprise for users who wanted to play with the titles of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Steam Decks : do not work . In particular the PS2 games, therefore Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, are extremely problematic.

The effort to make Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 appears to have been minimal

A report from Gaming on Linux confirmed that the two titles are simply not playable on Steam Deck. At least, so far no way has been found to start them. Trying to play takes you to the menu, then takes you back to your Steam library. The little that can be seen, the introductory videos, is also very buggy: there is talk of a complete lack of audio or, when something is audible, of distorted sounds.

Metal Gear Solid instead seems to work, making the anger grow further. Naturally, many have angrily pointed out how Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 can be easily played on Steam Deck by emulating the PS2 versions.

Steam Deck is basically the hardware on which Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 performs worst, which is unfortunate considering how well Metal Gear Solid could have performed on Valve.

There is also some regret in the community that previous Konami collections perform very well on the Deck. We are talking about those dedicated to the Castlevania series, Castlevania for Game Boy Advance and Contra. Let’s hope that Konami fixes the situation, because it is really compromising what could have been a splendid relaunch operation of the series.