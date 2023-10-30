David Hayterthe original voice of Snake, stars in the new one trailer Of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1the collection that includes the first three chapters of the Konami series as well as the two classics for MSX.

The actor underlines in the video the great qualities of the episodes of Metal Gear Solid and their ability to influence the entire gaming world, introducing various elements that would then be taken up by many other productions over the years.

Furthermore, during the Xbox event the first in-engine video of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was shown, which will also see the presence of Hayter in the role of Naked Snake.