The Konami team behind the Master Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 plans to make additional improvements and fixes to the games included in the collection, including the support for 4K resolution.

In a Production Hotline video released today, series producer Noriaki Okamura said that “the inadequate upscaling method” used by the collection is currently under investigation by the development team, which aims to introduce native 4K resolution to platforms that support it via a free update. It must be said that on PC these shortcomings have been compensated for by the work of the modders, but this is certainly excellent news for console players.

Furthermore, among the team's plans there are also options for configure controller and keyboard for the PC version and fixes for some Codec conversation issues on Nintendo Switch.