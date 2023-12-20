In particular, various settings for screen, image cropping and effects are introduced which can be particularly important for modifying the display of the game, an element that had attracted some criticism during the initial evaluation.

The patch notes detail the changes brought about by this update, which change some graphics-related options. The features currently refer to the PC version, but should also correspond in the console ones, once they receive it in early January, with a precise date yet to be announced.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is still updated through the update 1.4.0 available today on PC and coming to consoles in January 2023, focuses on some fixes and improvements, including new viewing options .

The new graphics options

Metal Gear Solid with “Pixel Perfect” graphics option

Among the options, the possibility of activating or deactivating the “smoothing“, or the nuance, which allows you to have a more defined or less defined image, depending on your taste (considering that graphics today are quite rough, especially with regards to the contour lines).

The screen settings they can be chosen between “Standard”, “Pixel Perfect” or “16:9”, which changes the ratio of the image on the screen. The Steam version also gets the “Fullscreen” option that was previously absent, adding to the three aforementioned options.

Using the settings on Standard or Pixel Perfect it is then possible to apply the Wallpaper, display area and screen filter options. The Standard setting displays an intermediate display between the original and an enlarged version of the image, while Pixel Perfect maintains the image ratio original.

By applying 16:9 the image widens but is obviously stretched, however this fills the entire display. Finally, Screen Filter applies some sort of scanlines to the image to simulate the CRT screen effect.

In addition to all this, audio options and a controller sensitivity and response management function have been applied. You can find all the information on the patch and also some explanatory images of the effects of the new options at this address on the official website of the game.

At the end of last month, we saw the arrival of patch 1.3.1, demonstrating Konami's rather continuous support for this collection, which you can learn more about in our review of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.