One of the surprises this year for Konami fans has been the reveal of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, compiled that brings together part of the history of this iconic franchise created by Hideo Kojima. However, something that has not convinced everyone is the performance part, and now the different specifications that each of the games will have have been confirmed.

It is worth mentioning that the games within this compilation include Metal Gear Solid, Sons of Liberty and Snake Eaterwhich at the same time are accompanied by the classics that originally came out for MSX. But that’s not all, since it will be launched with interesting extras such as visual novels, art gallery, sketches and some additions that show much of the history of the franchise.

Here we give you the resolutions for each console:

It is worth mentioning that the only game affected for current consoles is the first in the franchise, as it remains at 30 FPS instead of making an improvement to the 60 FPS desired by fans. Added to this is that in switch It will be the worst predicament of all, to begin with all games go at 30 FPS, no matter what it is and secondly, it will require an additional download to have all the content.

Without a doubt, it is very strange that 4K resolution is not reached and that will surely make more than one user angry, since that makes it pointless to have a native version of PS5in the end both will run just the same, in that case it would have been better to have only launched the PS4.

Remember that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 the is launched October 24th.

Via: Konami

Editor’s note: Seriously, it is quite strange that there is no 4K resolution, more than anything due to the fact that it is running on powerful consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X. Not to mention, they are decisions that have no answer.