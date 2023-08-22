The impressions derived from the first tests are substantially confirmed, in part, but with some variations compared to what had been reported previously. Asked by VGC, Konami has reported that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 will have the following characteristics :

Konami has confirmed officially resolution and frame rate provided for the various games contained within Metal Gear Solid Master Collection regarding the various platforms planned for the release of the collection.

A not particularly demanding port

Metal Gear Solid: the first chapter on PS1

The question of the 30 frames per second on Nintendo Switch is therefore confirmed, which had already emerged from the first tests, with the difference however that the resolution seems to be at 1080p on practically all platforms, except on the mobile Nintendo console, of course (the display does not reach this resolution anyway).

In general, it does not seem to be a particularly deep adaptation work, limiting itself to re-proposing the remastering carried out in the past without major changes, in fact with few variations from the original experience.

In any case, it is a very interesting collection of titles, considering that it combines the first three Metal Gear Solid with also the original Metal Gear 1 and 2 for MSX and chapters on NES.