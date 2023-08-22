Today, the social situation is very different from what we had more than 10 years ago, which is why new entertainment products tend to raise awareness and put aside customs that are no longer well regarded. This also happens in the world of video games, since games like the new Saints Row have had to adapt so that there are no communities that feel attacked.

It all leads us to the next collection of Metal Gear Solid, which contains a warning to players before delving into the titles, which mentions that they can find content considered obsolete. This is due to the fact that in certain scenes there are strong themes, to which is added that the female sex was relegated to roles considered standard in those times.

Here what he mentions as seen by the media that have already been able to play the compilation:

This game contains expressions and themes that may be considered deprecated. However, these elements have been included without alteration to preserve the historical context in which the game was created and the original vision of the creator. Player discretion is advised.

It is worth mentioning that none of the content of the games has been altered as indicated in the statement, so censorship is kept to a minimum to maintain the original essence of the games created byrHideo Kojima. And of course, it is a message that is more directed at people who experience the classics for the first time.

Remember that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is put up for sale October 24th for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: At least it’s just a warning message, not stripping the game to make it look like Frankenstein. So, there is no problem that is going to bother fans of the saga.