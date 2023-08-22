The week is about to get underway: let’s talk about theOpening Night Live of tonight, but also of the games that will be released shortly, of the tried and true impressions that will circulate on the net and of the announcements that will arrive. Yet one of the things that set Metal Gear Solid fans on fire was the confusion that arose during the hands-on facts about the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1.

Konami however, he confirmed what the resolutions of the games will be in the various consoles, removing everyone’s doubt.

All platforms, excluding Switch: 1080p / 60 frames per second

per second Switches: docked mode 1080p / 30 frames per second, portable mode 720p / 30 frames per second

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 is scheduled for release on October 24 and will be available on various platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam.

In addition to the core games in the series, the collection will include original MSX2 versions of Metal Gear And Metal Gear 2as well as NES games such as Metal Gear And Snake’s Revenge. There will also be additional content, including digital graphic novels, scripts and story and character information, strategy guides for each game, and the digital soundtrack.