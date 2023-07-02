The games that make up the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 they will be available for purchase separately.

The Master Collection consists of the first three titles in the Metal Gear Solid saga, viz Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty And Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

These games are considered to be some of the greatest works ever made in the history of video games and will finally be able to be enjoyed on next-generation consoles thanks to this collection, officially announced during the Playstation Showcase after several weeks of speculation.

The announcement of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which was positively received by fans, was recently followed by another detail that it will certainly make the buyers happy.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, in fact, individual titles that make up Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be available for purchase separately, as confirmed by Konami. The games will be available at a price of 19.99 euros each.

In addition to having unveiled the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, a title that marks the return of the franchise in the gaming landscape. The latest Metal Gear-themed title released by Konami was Metal Gear Survive in 2018.

Finally, we remind you that the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection vol. 1 launches October 24 on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.