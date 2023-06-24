













To the extent that it could include Metal Gear Solid 4. How come some are so sure? Well, this information comes from a new update of the website of this compilation in relation to the timeline of this popular franchise.

The data miners or data miners discovered what appear to be clues that lead to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2.

What happens is that the chronology mentioned before has extra buttons for a selection of games in the series.

Among them are MGS 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008), MGS: Peace Walker (2010) and MGS V: The Phantom Pain (2015). That suggests that these three games are the ones that will be part of this new collection.

If this information is confirmed by Konami, it would be the first time that Metal Gear Solid 4 comes to other platforms outside of the PlayStation 3.

The company has not wanted to adapt it to other systems since Hideo Kojima left its ranks.

Likewise, after the departure of several of his workers who refounded Kojima Productions next to this designer. But as you can see, only Konami can confirm all this.

The new Metal Gear Solid website added buttons to the timeline for the games in Master Collection Vol. 1, but if you inspect the page, there are placeholder buttons for MGS4, Peace Walker, and MGSV as well. Very interesting. pic.twitter.com/V0ezMHdpcT —Nitroid ❗ (@Nitroid) June 21, 2023

In the meantime players will enjoy what it offers Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1which includes the first game in the series, MGS 2: Sons of Liberty and MGS 3: Snake Eateras well as the original Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge.

Its release is planned for January 24, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. It is only a matter of a few months to be able to enjoy these legendary video games.

